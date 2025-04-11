Tammy Abraham News: Collects helper in Udinese game

Abraham (thigh) assisted once to go with one clearance and one chance created in 17 minutes in Friday's 4-0 win versus Udinese.

Abraham was healthy but began on the bench as the coach gave Luka Jovic a rare start and contributed to the third goal by combining with Theo Hernandez on the left wing. He has been consistent in the last few matches, tallying one goal, two assists, six shots (two on target) and three key passes in the past five (two starts), but he has to compete with two teammates, the other being Santiago Gimenez (ribs), for one spot.