Tammy Abraham News: Nets equalizer off bench
Abraham scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Leeds United.
Abraham only played 15 minutes but delivered the most important moment of the match for Aston Villa to get a point from the encounter. The attacker may have earned more playing time against Wolves, a side which has conceded 50 goals in 27 EPL games.
