Tammy Abraham headshot

Tammy Abraham News: Nets equalizer off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2026 at 7:06pm

Abraham scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Leeds United.

Abraham only played 15 minutes but delivered the most important moment of the match for Aston Villa to get a point from the encounter. The attacker may have earned more playing time against Wolves, a side which has conceded 50 goals in 27 EPL games.

Tammy Abraham
Aston Villa
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tammy Abraham See More
