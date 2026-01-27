Abraham has finally completed his long-awaited return to England and Aston Villa, with the forward returning to his home country after some time in Turkey. This gives the club another top option at forward to go alongside Ollie Watkins, possibly forming a formidable duo in the attack, already helping Villa to promotion in his previous stint with the club. With 187 goals and 55 assists in over 400 appearances during his career, he does hold plenty of experience, expected to have an immediate impact and contend for starting time right away.