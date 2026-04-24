Tammy Abraham News: Spotted in training
Abraham (shoulder) was spotted in training Friday and will be available against Fulham on Saturday.
Abraham appeared to have suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday's 4-3 win over Sunderland, but he trained throughout the week and will be available for Sunday's clash. The veteran striker should continue to see minutes off the bench as long as Ollie Watkins remains the starting striker.
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