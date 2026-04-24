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Tammy Abraham News: Spotted in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Abraham (shoulder) was spotted in training Friday and will be available against Fulham on Saturday.

Abraham appeared to have suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday's 4-3 win over Sunderland, but he trained throughout the week and will be available for Sunday's clash. The veteran striker should continue to see minutes off the bench as long as Ollie Watkins remains the starting striker.

Tammy Abraham
Aston Villa
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