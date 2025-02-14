Tanguy Coulibaly Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Coulibaly is questionable for Sunday's match against Lyon after being limited in training, according to Espirit Pail Lade.

Coulibaly will be a late call Sunday, with the attacker limited this week in training due to an injury he suffered Tuesday. This will be something to monitor for the club, as he did start in their last outing. That said, he likely won't see the start even if he is fit, with Wahbi Khazri likely taking his spot.