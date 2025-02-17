Tanguy Coulibaly News: Scores during return

Coulibaly (undisclosed) started and played 69 minutes in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Lyon. He also scored one goal on one shot.

Coulibaly missed no time after an early exit from the club's last contest, seeing the starting XI in his return. He was solid when on the field, notching the club's only goal of the match, with this being his second goal this season. He has now started in two straight matches but has only started in six of his 14 appearances this season.