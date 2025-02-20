Tanguy Coulibaly News: Scores in home loss

Coulibaly scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-1 defeat against Lyon. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 29th minute.

Coulibaly scored the equalizer in the 38th minute with his second goal in the season, but it wasn't enough to avoid the home loss. The midfielder also received his first yellow card in the proccess. He logged his second start in a row and sixth overall in 14 appearances.