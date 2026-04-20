Tanguy Ndombele headshot

Tanguy Ndombele News: Returns to starting Xi

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Ndombele generated one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Lille.

Ndombele logged 84 minutes Saturday in Nice's scoreless draw as he was named to the starting XI in a Ligue 1 fixture for the first time since mid-January. The midfielder contributed one interception and two clearances to the clean sheet effort. Ndombele has been limited to just eight Ligue 1 appearances (three starts) this season.

Tanguy Ndombele
Nice
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