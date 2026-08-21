Tanguy Nianzou Injury: Ruled out for season opener

Nianzou (undisclosed) is out for Saturday's season opener against Angers due to a minor injury but is expected to be available for the following match against PSG, according to coach Davide Ancelotti.

Nianzou's absence is only a brief one, with the club not overly concerned given his return is already targeted for Lille's next match. He's expected to serve as a backup option behind Alexsandro and Nathan Ngoy in central defense this season, so his short term absence shouldn't have a significant impact on the club's plans up front in the back line.