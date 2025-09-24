Nianzou is struggling to keep himself fit as he suffered a new muscular injury in Tuesday's defeat against Villarreal and had to leave his teammates one man down for 20 minutes. This is a big blow for the defender since he was in the starting squad in the two games prior to this new setback and coach Matias Almeyda seemed to count on him. That said, his absence will need to be replaced once again in the back-three, with Marcao in good position to take a larger role in the backline for the Sevillians.