Tanguy Nianzou News: First half red card

Nianzou was shown a red card in the 38th minute of Sunday's match against Oviedo.

Nianzou will now miss a match through suspension and possibly more, as he received a straight red card in the first half of Sunday's contest. This will leave him out to at least face Atletico Madrid on April 11, returning to face Levante on April 23 if his suspension is not upgraded. He has started in three of their past four games, so this will force a change, with a returning Cesar Azpilicueta (groin) or Andres Castrin as potential replacements.