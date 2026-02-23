Tanguy Nianzou News: Suspended one game

Nianzou will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the La Liga.

Nianzou collected his fifth yellow card in La Liga action and will be suspended for Saturday's derby against Real Betis. The center-back has been a steady presence in the starting XI whenever healthy, logging consistent minutes along the back line, so his absence leaves a clear gap in the defensive setup. Cesar Azpilicueta is the leading candidate to slide into a more central role for that matchup as the team adjusts to the suspension.