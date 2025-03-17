Fantasy Soccer
Tani Oluwaseyi Injury: Scores brace against Kansas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2025 at 10:28am

Oluwaseyi scored two goals to go with five shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Sporting Kansas City. He was given a yellow card in the 6th minute. In addition, he will miss their next contest against LA Galaxy due to international duty and will be back for the clash against Salt Lake on March. 29.

Oluwaseyi had a solid game on Saturday scoring two goals against Sporting Kansas City. These were the Nigerian's first two goals of the season. He added five shots to bring his total to nine in four appearances. He has been called up by the Canada national team and will miss the game against LA Galaxy on Saturday. His next chance to feature in MLS will come against Salt Lake on March 29.

Tani Oluwaseyi
Minnesota United
