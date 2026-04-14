Tani Oluwaseyi headshot

Tani Oluwaseyi News: Assists opener in 2-1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Oluwaseyi assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Athletic.

Oluwaseyi assisted Sergi Cardona for the opening goal as Villareal defeated Athletic. This was his second assist in just six starts since joining the club. His last start came in the middle of February. His assist came from his only chance created of the game, which was his only chance created in his last 17 matches which have seen him play 494 minutes.

Tani Oluwaseyi
Villarreal
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