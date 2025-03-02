Tani Oluwaseyi News: Back on track after assist

Oluwaseyi assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 win over CF Montreal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 49th minute.

Minnesota United's 2025 season began on Feb. 22, when the Los Angeles Football Club hosted MNUFC. The matchup included Oluwaseyi, whose 66 minutes included three inaccurate shots as LAFC won 1-0. This week, it was Minnesota's team that earned three points, as the striker logged an assist to his fellow two-top teammate Kelvin Yeboah.