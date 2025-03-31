Fantasy Soccer
Tani Oluwaseyi headshot

Tani Oluwaseyi News: Nets brace on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Oluwaseyi scored two goals to go with six shots (four on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake.

Oluwaseyi headed in the opener in the 30th minute assisted by Jefferson Diaz's cross. Oluwaseyi then doubled the advantage in the 55th minute after bringing down and converting Joaquin Pereyra lofted pass. Oluwaseyi also contributed defensively with three blocks, one clearance and one tackle. He has started the campaign very well, with four goals and an assist in five games.

