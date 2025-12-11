Oluwaseyi came on at half time and scored his first Champions League goal in the 56th minute, taking a pass into the box, shifting onto his right, and poking a low shot through defender Junnosuke Suzuki's legs and beyond the goalie for the equalizer. His movement immediately stretched Copenhagen's backline, offering depth in behind that Villarreal had lacked before the break. Beyond the goal, he linked play well with Ayoze Perez and Ilias Akhomach, helping sustain waves of pressure as Villarreal chased a winner. It was a breakout European cameo for the Nigerian, even if the result turned sour at the end.