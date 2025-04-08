Tani Oluwaseyi News: Solid form continues
Oluwaseyi scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against New York City FC.
Oluwaseyi has scored five goals in just the last three matches as he keeps up his solid form in the league. This will keep him in the starting XI on a permanent basis, having just been a bench option during the 2024 season.
