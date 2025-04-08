Fantasy Soccer
Tani Oluwaseyi headshot

Tani Oluwaseyi News: Solid form continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Oluwaseyi scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against New York City FC.

Oluwaseyi has scored five goals in just the last three matches as he keeps up his solid form in the league. This will keep him in the starting XI on a permanent basis, having just been a bench option during the 2024 season.

Tani Oluwaseyi
Minnesota United
