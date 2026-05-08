Tanner Tessmann Injury: Muscular issue ends season

Tessmann (muscular) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a muscular complaint, according to coach Paulo Fonseca, per Le Progres OL.

Tessmann ends the campaign having been one of Lyon's most consistent performers across 38 appearances in all competitions, contributing two goals, 32 tackles and 72 clearances in what was a breakthrough season for the American midfielder. The focus now shifts entirely to the World Cup this summer, where Tessmann is expected to be part of the USMNT squad for the tournament on home soil. Lyon will hope to have him fully fit and recharged for the start of the 2026/27 campaign after shutting him down for the final fixtures of the season.