Tanner Tessmann Injury: Out against Rennes
Tessmann (undisclosed) was not included in the squad for Sunday's clash against Rennes after missing Saturday morning's training session, with coach Paulo Fonseca providing no details on the issue, according to the club.
Tessmann has operated primarily in a rotational capacity this season, limiting the immediate impact of his absence on Lyon's midfield setup. No further details have been provided on the nature of the issue, leaving his availability for upcoming fixtures uncertain.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tanner Tessmann See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tanner Tessmann See More