Tanner Tessmann Injury: Still absent, unlikely Sunday

Tessmann (undisclosed) has not yet returned to team training and is unlikely to be available for Sunday's crucial clash against Toulouse, according to Olympique et Lyonnais.

Tessmann had been left out of the Rennes clash after missing training, and his continued absence from collective sessions is a concern heading into what is one of Lyon's most important remaining fixtures of the season. No details have been provided on the nature of the issue, and the Gones will hope he can return to fitness in time for the final fixture of the campaign if he cannot be cleared for the Toulouse trip.