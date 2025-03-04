Tarek Buchmann Injury: Receives shoulder operation
Buchmann has undergone shoulder surgery and is out for the time being, according to his club.
Buchmann will not be in the call or training for the next few months, as the defender has to receive surgery following a shoulder injury. He will likely miss at least two months, hoping to at least return this season. He still has yet to appear with the first team this campaign, so this is a minor loss.
