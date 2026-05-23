Tarik Muharemovic Injury: In doubt for Parma fixture
Muharemovic (undisclosed) "is a question mark for Sunday;" coach Fabio Grosso stated.
Muharemovic suffered an unspecified physical problem in training and will go through a late fitness test, like Jay Idzes (foot), in the same role. The gaffer would have to resort to unusual solutions if both starting centre-backs were sidelined, alongside top deputy Filippo Romagna (undisclosed).
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