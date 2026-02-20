Tarik Muharemovic News: Completes disqualification

Muharemovic served a one-game ban in Friday's 3-1 victory over Verona.

Muharemovic will return against Atalanta next Sunday and reclaim his spot in the back at the expense of Woyo Coulibaly and Filippo Romagna, who both got minutes in this one. Muharemovic has posted at least one tackle in his last six displays, accumulating nine, winning six of them and contributing to one clean sheet in that span. In addition, he has posted three or more clearances in every seasonal appearance and is averaging 7.27 per match.