Tarik Muharemovic News: Should anchor Bosnian defense

Muharemovic should anchor the Bosnia defense at the 2026 FIFA World Cup from his center-back role.

Muharemovic was a regular starter for Sassuolo throughout the 2025/26 Serie A and was part of the XI in each of his 32 league appearances. He's one of the few Bosnia players with an established role in a top-five European league, so he should play a sizable role on defense for them in their Group B campaign where they'll face Switzerland, Canada and Qatar.