Tarik Muharemovic News: Standout defender in loss

Muharemovic generated two shots (zero on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Bologna.

Muharemovic matched a team-high Sunday with four clearances and made two blocks as Sassuolo fell in a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bologna. Across his last five appearances (five starts) the central defender has made eight tackles (six won), 31 clearances and five blocks. Throughout the 2025/26 campaign, Muharemovic has played the full 90 minutes in 24 of his 25 Serie A appearances.