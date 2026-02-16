Tarik Muharemovic News: Unavailable against Verona
Muharemovic had three clearances and one tackle and picked up his fifth yellow card in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Udinese.
Muharemovic didn't have a good game and was pulled at halftime to avoid a red card. He'll miss the next match against Verona on Friday due to yellow-card accumulation. Filippo Romagna or Woyo Coulibaly will enter the XI in relief, with Sebastian Walukiewicz moving to the middle of the defense in the second case.
