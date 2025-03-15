Tariq Lamptey Injury: Picks up ankle injury in training

Lamptey is out for the time being due to an ankle injury, according to manager Fabian Hurzeler, per Ben Burrows of The Athletic. "He had a bad moment in the training session, and I can't say exactly how long he will be out."

Lamptey was absent Saturday but did not see a report of an injury ahead of the match, as it is now known he suffered an ankle injury in training before the game. It appears to be somewhat serious, as it was claimed as a "bad moment" and has no return date in line. Jack Hinshelwood will likely continue on the right-flank of the defense while Lamptey is out.