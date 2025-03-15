Fantasy Soccer
Tariq Lamptey headshot

Tariq Lamptey Injury: Picks up ankle injury in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Lamptey is out for the time being due to an ankle injury, according to manager Fabian Hurzeler, per Ben Burrows of The Athletic. "He had a bad moment in the training session, and I can't say exactly how long he will be out."

Lamptey was absent Saturday but did not see a report of an injury ahead of the match, as it is now known he suffered an ankle injury in training before the game. It appears to be somewhat serious, as it was claimed as a "bad moment" and has no return date in line. Jack Hinshelwood will likely continue on the right-flank of the defense while Lamptey is out.

Tariq Lamptey
Brighton & Hove Albion
