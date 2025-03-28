Tariq Lamptey Injury: Set for extended period out

Lamptey (ankle) is set to miss an extended period, according to manager Fabian Hurzeler. "Hopefully there will be both options for the game. Let's wait for the [training] session today. Tariq will be out for a longer time."

