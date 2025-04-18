Tariq Lamptey Injury: Stepping up recovery
Lamptey (ankle) is stepping up his recovery after Saturday's trip to Brentford, according to manager Fabian Hurzeler. "A few players [Igor, Tariq Lamptey, Joel Veltman] will be stepping up their rehab next week, so the message is positive,"
Lamptey is working on his recovery and seems to be trending towards a return before the end of the season. The defender's absence has forced Jack Hinshelwood into a larger role in the starting XI. Lamptey should have the chance for more minutes when he's back fit.
