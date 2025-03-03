Tariq Lamptey News: Continues to start
Lamptey was sent off in Sunday's FA Cup win against Newcastle, his seventh straight start.
Lamptey won't be suspended for league play since it was two yellow cards and not a straight red. He's turned into a vital player for Fabian Hurzeler after rarely seeing time the last few seasons, partly due to injury. With Joel Veltman still not healthy, Lamptey figures to start at right-back going forward with Pervis Estupinan at left-back.
