Tariq Lamptey headshot

Tariq Lamptey News: Continues to start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Lamptey was sent off in Sunday's FA Cup win against Newcastle, his seventh straight start.

Lamptey won't be suspended for league play since it was two yellow cards and not a straight red. He's turned into a vital player for Fabian Hurzeler after rarely seeing time the last few seasons, partly due to injury. With Joel Veltman still not healthy, Lamptey figures to start at right-back going forward with Pervis Estupinan at left-back.

Tariq Lamptey
Brighton & Hove Albion
