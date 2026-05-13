Tariq Lamptey headshot

Tariq Lamptey News: Leaves Fiorentina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Lamptey and Fiorentina have mutually agreed to part ways, the club announced.

Lamptey is in the final stages of his rehab from an ACL tear he suffered back in September and will get a head start ahead of the summer window, as he will be able to choose his next team on his own. He has made just two short appearances this season before the massive injury. He starred for Brighton in previous campaigns.

Tariq Lamptey
 Free Agent
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