Tariq Lamptey News: Leaves Fiorentina
Lamptey and Fiorentina have mutually agreed to part ways, the club announced.
Lamptey is in the final stages of his rehab from an ACL tear he suffered back in September and will get a head start ahead of the summer window, as he will be able to choose his next team on his own. He has made just two short appearances this season before the massive injury. He starred for Brighton in previous campaigns.
Tariq Lamptey
Free Agent
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