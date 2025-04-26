Fantasy Soccer
Tariq Lamptey News: On Bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Lamptey (ankle) is on the bench for Saturday's clash with West Ham.

Lamptey was named to the bench for Saturday's match after fully recovering from his ankle injury. The defender resumed team training earlier in the week and is back in the squad but will have to wait for minutes. He could push for a return to the starting XI in the coming fixtures as he regains full match fitness.

