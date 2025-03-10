Tariq Lamptey News: Suspension cleared
Lamptey completed his one-match suspension and will be eligible to face Manchester City on Saturday.
Lamptey missed Saturday's 2-1 victory against Fulham due to suspension but is now back available for Saturday's clash against Manchester City. He should get back directly to the starting lineup in the defense for that game since he has started the last seven games before his suspension.
