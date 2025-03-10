Fantasy Soccer
Tariq Lamptey headshot

Tariq Lamptey News: Suspension cleared

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Lamptey completed his one-match suspension and will be eligible to face Manchester City on Saturday.

Lamptey missed Saturday's 2-1 victory against Fulham due to suspension but is now back available for Saturday's clash against Manchester City. He should get back directly to the starting lineup in the defense for that game since he has started the last seven games before his suspension.

Tariq Lamptey
Brighton & Hove Albion
