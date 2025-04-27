Fantasy Soccer
Tasos Douvikas Injury: Nursing foot issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Douvikas "has a swollen foot as a result of a knock and didn't feel comfortable enough playing on it Sunday," coach Cesc Fabregas announced.

Douvikas was ruled out altogether for this one, but his injury doesn't appear overly concerning, and he'll have a shot to be back versus Parma on Saturday. Patrick Cutrone got the call and Alessandro Gabrielloni came off the bench up front sans him.

