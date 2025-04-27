Tasos Douvikas Injury: Ruled out for Genoa tilt
Douvikas (undisclosed) is a late scratch for Sunday's game versus Genoa, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.
Douvikas was expected to draw his fourth start in a row, but he picked up a physical problem in the lead-up to the game and won't be involved altogether. Patrick Cutrone is getting the call in relief, while Alessandro Gabrielloni and Ivan Azon will be the alternatives off the bench.
