Tasos Douvikas Injury: Ruled out for Genoa tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Douvikas (undisclosed) is a late scratch for Sunday's game versus Genoa, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Douvikas was expected to draw his fourth start in a row, but he picked up a physical problem in the lead-up to the game and won't be involved altogether. Patrick Cutrone is getting the call in relief, while Alessandro Gabrielloni and Ivan Azon will be the alternatives off the bench.

