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Tasos Douvikas News: Continues strong run of form

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Tasos Douvikas scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 5-0 win against Pisa.

Taso Douvikas netted the second of five Como goals Sunday as they earned a resounding 5-0 win over Pisa. Across his last five appearances (four starts), the forward has scored three goals and assisted once from nine shots (four on goal). Douvikas has scored 11 Serie A goals over 30 appearances (18 starts), trailing only Lautaro Martinez's 14 goals for Inter Milan.

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