Tasos Douvikas News: Continues strong run of form

Tasos Douvikas scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 5-0 win against Pisa.

Taso Douvikas netted the second of five Como goals Sunday as they earned a resounding 5-0 win over Pisa. Across his last five appearances (four starts), the forward has scored three goals and assisted once from nine shots (four on goal). Douvikas has scored 11 Serie A goals over 30 appearances (18 starts), trailing only Lautaro Martinez's 14 goals for Inter Milan.