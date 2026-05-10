Tasos Douvikas News: Decides Verona game

Douvikas scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target), one clearance and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Verona.

Douvikas capitalized on one of his few opportunities, outsmarting a defender on a long ball, setting up a relatively easy finish. It's his 13th goal in the campaign. He has logged at least one shot in eight consecutive matches, totaling 11 attempts (six on target), finding the target four times and creating four chances over that span.