Tasos Douvikas News: Fires three shots against Lecce

Douvikas generated three shots (one on goal), drew three fouls and won one of one tackle in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus Lecce.

Douvikas paced his team in attempts but couldn't participate in the rout due to lack of touch in the box and a great save by Wladimiro Falcone on his best effort. He has earned the starting job in the last three matches and has hit the net twice in the pst four, registering nine shots (four on target), three chances created and two crosses (zero accurate).