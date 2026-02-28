Tasos Douvikas News: Hits the net in Lecce game
Douvikas scored one goal to go with four shots (two on target) and drew one foul in Saturday's 3-1 win versus Lecce.
Douvikas led his club in attempts and scored an easy one from the middle of the box after a great feed by Jesus Rodriguez at the end of a fast-break. He's up to nine goals in the campaign. He has taken at least one shot in six matches in a row, piling up 20 (eight on target), scoring thrice and logging one assist, five key passes and two crosses (zero accurate) in that stretch.
