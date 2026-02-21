Tasos Douvikas News: Records first league assist
Tasos Douvikas assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Juventus.
Douvikas turned provider for the opener, notching his first league assist of the season. He added three shots of his own, continuing a trend of offensive involvement. He has now recorded three or more shots in four of his last five appearances and scored twice over that stretch.
