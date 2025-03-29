Tasos Douvikas News: Scores against Empoli

Douvikas drew one foul and scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target) and one chance created in 34 minutes in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Empoli.

Douvikas made his presence felt for the first time since joining in January, punching it in from the six-yard box on a square ball by Mergim Vojvoda. He came off the bench earlier than usual sans Nico Paz (suspension), while Patrick Cutrone got the start but wasn't very effective. He'll be hoping the good performance will lead to more minutes. He hadn't put up many stats in his previous five cameos.