Tasos Douvikas News: Scores opener

Douvikas scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Genoa.

Douvikas played a decisive role in Sunday's 2-0 win at Genoa, opening the scoring in the first half with a clinical header at the back post from Lucas Da Cunha's perfectly weighted cross, rising above the Genoa defence and looping the ball over a helpless Justin Bijlow, while also adding one tackle and two clearances. Douvikas is now level as his team's top scorer alongside Nico Paz with 12 Serie A goals this season, making him one of the most productive strikers in the division for a newly promoted club.