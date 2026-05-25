Tasos Douvikas News: Scores vs Cremonese

Douvikas scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 4-1 victory over Cremonese.

Douvikas ends the campaign with a goal to help secure the win for Como. With 14 goals, he ends with the most goal for the team, making 25 starts in 38 appearances. The forward will return for a second full campaign with the club and he is expected to trend higher in goals come 2026/27.