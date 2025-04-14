Fantasy Soccer
Tasos Douvikas News: Shines in second start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Douvikas scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win over Torino.

Douvikas shined in his second consecutive start, as he headed home the only goal of the match off a cross from Mergim Vojvoda in the 38th minute of play. This also marked the third straight match with a shot on target and a chance created for Douvikas.

