Tasos Douvikas News: Shines in second start

Douvikas scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win over Torino.

Douvikas shined in his second consecutive start, as he headed home the only goal of the match off a cross from Mergim Vojvoda in the 38th minute of play. This also marked the third straight match with a shot on target and a chance created for Douvikas.