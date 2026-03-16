Tasos Douvikas News: Strikes in Roma meeting

Douvikas scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in 45 minutes in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Roma.

Douvikas didn't get the start, as the coach went with a different scheme, but delivered off the bench with a clinical finish after beating the offside trap. He has reached the double-digit threshold in scoring in Serie A. He has hit the net twice, assisted once and added eight shots (three on target) and two chances created in the last four rounds.