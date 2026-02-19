Tasos Douvikas News: Takes three shots versus Milan
Douvikas recorded three shots (one on goal) and two passes and committed one foul in 19 minutes in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against AC Milan.
Douvikas dropped to the bench midweek even though Alvaro Morata was suspended, as the coach opted to switch to a three-man defense and use a false-nine. He still paced his team in attempts despite the reduced playing time. He has posted at least one shot in four games in a row, accumulating 13 (six on target), scoring once and adding four key passes and one cross (zero accurate) over that span.
