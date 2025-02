Douvikas has agreed to a contract with Como until 2029 after completing his move from Celta Vigo, the club announced.

Douvikas scored 10 goals and provided two assists in 55 games (13 starts) in the last season and a half, recording 43 shots (24 on target) and 11 chances created. He'll tussle to lead the line with Patrick Cutrone and Ivan Azon.