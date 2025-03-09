Tate Johnson News: First goal
Johnson scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 win versus CF Montreal.
Johnson got the start due to injuries elsewhere at full-back and made the absolute most of it, popping up for his first career goal with his only shot. It was an excellent showing from the defender, though he likely will fall back to the bench when Sam Adekugbe is back competing for minutes.
