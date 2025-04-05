Taty Castellanos Injury: Called up for Atalanta tilt

Castellanos (calf) will be available Sunday versus Atalanta, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Castellanos logged two full training sessions late in the week and will be back after missing one game, although he's not expected to play heavy minutes as he got hurt twice in a row. He'll be an option if need be. Boulaye Dia will likely spearhead the frontline in this one. He has notched two goals, two assists, 16 shots (five on target) and four chances created in his last five displays.