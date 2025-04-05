Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Taty Castellanos headshot

Taty Castellanos Injury: Called up for Atalanta tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Castellanos (calf) will be available Sunday versus Atalanta, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Castellanos logged two full training sessions late in the week and will be back after missing one game, although he's not expected to play heavy minutes as he got hurt twice in a row. He'll be an option if need be. Boulaye Dia will likely spearhead the frontline in this one. He has notched two goals, two assists, 16 shots (five on target) and four chances created in his last five displays.

Taty Castellanos
Lazio
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now